Saint Lucia’s External Affairs Minister Alva Baptiste Leads Delegation at 79th UN General Assembly, Advocates for Stronger Global Solidarity

Hon. Alva Baptiste, Minister of External Affairs for Saint Lucia, is leading the country’s delegation at the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. In a social media post, Baptiste emphasized advancing Saint Lucia’s national priorities and strengthening international partnerships during the High-Level Week.

At the Summit of the Future, Baptiste highlighted Saint Lucia’s people-focused approach to development and its resilience amid global challenges. He called for deeper international cooperation and solidarity. Later this week, Baptiste will deliver the nation’s official address during the General Debate at the General Assembly.