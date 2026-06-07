Trinidad and Tobago Scores Major Diplomatic Victory with Election to United Nations Security Council

NEW YORK / PORT OF SPAIN, June 2026 — Trinidad and Tobago has secured one of the most prestigious seats in global diplomacy after being elected to the United Nations Security Council as a non-permanent member for the 2027–2028 term.

The twin-island republic received an impressive 181 out of 191 votes during elections held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, comfortably surpassing the two-thirds majority required for election.

The result represents a major diplomatic achievement for Trinidad and Tobago and places the Caribbean nation at the centre of international discussions on peace, security, conflict prevention, global cooperation, and multilateral decision-making.

According to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, the successful campaign was advanced under the leadership of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, with the country’s bid formally launched during the United Nations General Assembly in September 2025. The campaign reportedly involved months of high-level diplomatic engagement with world leaders, regional partners, and member states across the international community.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs described the victory as a reflection of Trinidad and Tobago’s longstanding commitment to international cooperation, respect for international law, peaceful dialogue, and the advancement of global peace and security.

The United Nations Security Council is widely regarded as the most powerful body within the United Nations system. It carries primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security and has the authority to make decisions that member states are obligated to carry out.

Trinidad and Tobago’s election is also being viewed as a proud moment for the wider Caribbean, giving the region another important voice at a time when small island developing states continue to advocate for greater attention to climate resilience, sustainable development, security challenges, disaster vulnerability, and fairer global representation.

The country will join Austria, Kyrgyzstan, Portugal, and Zimbabwe as newly elected non-permanent members of the Security Council. Their two-year terms begin on January 1, 2027.

For Trinidad and Tobago, the successful vote marks a significant return to the Security Council stage and reinforces the country’s reputation as an active and respected member of the international community.

As the nation prepares to assume its seat, expectations will now turn to how Trinidad and Tobago uses its voice to advance not only national interests, but also the priorities of CARICOM, small island developing states, and the wider Global South.