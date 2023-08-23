In Memoriam: Remembering Attorney Sharina Laws, a Beacon of Legal Excellence and Compassion

The St.Kitts and Nevis community and legal fraternity has lost a shining star with the untimely passing of Sharina Laws, an esteemed Associate at Hamilton & Co. Her legacy as an accomplished attorney and a vibrant and compassionate soul will forever be etched in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing her.

Sharina’s journey through the legal realm began with her remarkable academic achievements. Graduating with Honours in Law from the University of the West Indies – Cavehill in 2013 showcased her dedication to excellence. She further honed her skills at the Norman Manley Law School, earning her Legal Education Certificate in 2015. Sherina’s commitment to her profession was solidified when she was called to the bar of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court – St. Kitts & Nevis circuits.

Beyond her legal prowess, Sherina was a passionate advocate for positive societal change. As a former UNESCO Youth Ambassador to St. Kitts and Nevis, she tirelessly championed the harmonious development of law and society. Her diverse expertise spanned Civil Litigation, Criminal Law, and Matrimonial Causes, reflecting her dedication to justice in various forms.

Sherina’s impact extended beyond her legal endeavors. Her tenure as a Board of Governors member at the CFB-Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College and her role as the former Deputy chairperson of the central Basseterre PAM Committee demonstrated her commitment to education and community service.

In the midst of her impressive achievements, ShArina Laws remained a loving mother to her 5-year-old son, a testament to her unwavering strength and determination. Her battle with lupus showcased her resilience in the face of adversity.

As we mourn the loss of this vibrant, intelligent, and remarkable woman, our thoughts and prayers extend to her grieving family and the entire legal fraternity. ShArina’s light may have dimmed, but her impact will continue to guide and inspire us all. Her memory will forever remind us to pursue our goals with passion, to stand up for justice, and to approach life with the same unwavering dedication that she exemplified.