DR. TIMOTHY HARRIS AND PLP WILLING TO COLLABORATE WITH RIGHT-THINKING CITIZENS AND ENTITIES IN EFFORT TO PAVE THE WAY FOR A STRONGER, SAFER FUTURE THROUGH UNITY AND INCLUSIVE GOVERNANCE

At the Peoples Labour Party press conference staged at the St.Kitts Marriott on Wednesday morning August 23rd, 2023 , Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, former Prime Minister and the leader of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) in St. Kitts and Nevis, unveiled a vision for a “Stronger, Safer Future” for the nation. With a resounding call for unity, Dr. Harris emphasized the PLP’s commitment to working alongside all right-thinking individuals and entities to achieve this shared goal.

Central to Dr. Harris’s message was the need for an inclusive approach to governance that transcends political, religious, and other diversities. He highlighted that the success witnessed during the historic health and economic crisis was a testament to the power of an “all of society” strategy. This approach, which brought together diverse segments of the population, played a pivotal role in overcoming challenges.

Dr. Harris underlined that this model of governance has the potential to deliver the best results for the people and the country as a whole. The willingness of the PLP to collaborate with citizens and entities aligned with the nation’s well-being was a focal point of his address. He expressed openness to partnerships that prioritize the benefit and prosperity of the country over individual interests.

As St. Kitts and Nevis charts its course toward the future, Dr. Timothy Harris and the PLP stand firm in their commitment to fostering unity, inclusivity, and collective efforts. The call to work together for the greater good remains a cornerstone of their approach, holding the promise of a more vibrant and secure tomorrow.