At a PLP hosted Press Conference on Wednesday August 23rd PLP leader and Former Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris joined in the public outcry and growing concerns regarding the Drew Administration’s callous dismantling of vital Team Unity gov;t initiated social safety net programs . The notable casualties are the Poverty Alleviation Program (PAP) and the Peace Program, both of which played a crucial role in assisting low-income and vulnerable citizens. The decision to revoke support has raised alarm bells as thousands of citizens face the adverse consequences of these changes.

The impact of these policy shifts has been particularly pronounced in an already challenging socio-economic environment. The nation’s economy, once showing promise with a 9.5 percent growth in 2022, now languishes in a state of recession. This downturn has left citizens grappling with rising living costs while the government seems to operate in a different reality, detached from the everyday struggles of the people.

Dr. Drew’s administration has faced criticism for the apparent politicization of welfare programs, leading to the removal of those in need while extending assistance to government supporters. The ramifications of such actions are felt by those who depended on these safety nets for basic necessities like rent, utilities, and medication.

Furthermore, the prioritization of an $8 million Museum project over immediate socio-economic concerns has ignited public outcry. The move has been perceived as a misplaced allocation of resources at a time when the government should be focusing on alleviating the suffering of its citizens.

In contrast to the legacy of revered figures like Sir Robert Llewelyn Bradshaw, who championed the wellbeing of the people, the current administration’s decisions seem contradictory. The very individuals who require support are being denied it, raising questions about the government’s commitment to its citizens’ welfare.

As the nation grapples with these changes, it becomes evident that a broader conversation is needed regarding the balance between cultural aspirations and the pressing needs of the population. The prevailing sentiment suggests that the late Sir Robert Bradshaw’s values of compassion and prioritizing the vulnerable would guide a different approach, emphasizing immediate relief over grandiose projects.