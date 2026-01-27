ST. KITTS–NEVIS DEFENDS RIGHTS RECORD AT UN, REAFFIRMS PEOPLE-CENTRED DEVELOPMENT COMMITMENT

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — Saint Kitts and Nevis has reaffirmed its commitment to human rights, good governance, and people-centred development following its appearance before the United Nations Human Rights Council under the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) mechanism.

Leading the Federation’s delegation was Garth Wilkin, Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, accompanied by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs, Azilla Clarke.

DEFENDING THE RECORD, SETTING THE DIRECTION

Addressing the Council, Attorney General Wilkin said he was proud to defend Saint Kitts and Nevis’ record of progress, particularly over the past three years, noting that the Federation continues to strengthen its human rights framework through constitutional governance, institutional reform, and practical implementation.

“It is always an honour to represent Saint Kitts and Nevis on the international stage, and especially meaningful to do so alongside my colleague Ms Azilla Clarke,” Wilkin stated. “This review provided an opportunity to demonstrate how our human rights commitments are being translated into real improvements for our people.”

His remarks framed the UPR not as a procedural exercise, but as a measure of how international obligations are being converted into tangible outcomes at the national level.

KEY AREAS OF PROGRESS HIGHLIGHTED

During the interactive dialogue, the delegation outlined advances across several critical areas, including access to justice, gender equality, protection from gender-based violence, social protection reform, environmental human rights, and improved institutional coordination for implementing international recommendations.

Member States commended Saint Kitts and Nevis for its constructive engagement with the Human Rights Council and acknowledged progress in strengthening laws, policies, and public institutions. At the same time, the Federation received recommendations aimed at further enhancing human rights protection — recommendations the Government has welcomed as part of an ongoing process of continuous improvement.

FOCUS ON VULNERABLE GROUPS

Ms Clarke addressed issues relating to gender equality, social protection, and the safeguarding of vulnerable groups, underscoring the Government’s commitment to survivor-centred services, coordinated policy action, and long-term social development.

Her contribution highlighted the importance of aligning legislative reform with frontline service delivery, ensuring that vulnerable populations experience real protection rather than symbolic policy gains.

A REALISTIC, SUSTAINABLE APPROACH

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis reiterated that while challenges remain, its approach to human rights reform is grounded in realism, national ownership, and sustainability. As a small island developing State, the Federation emphasized the importance of steady, practical progress supported by international cooperation, rather than one-size-fits-all solutions.

The Universal Periodic Review is a peer-review process conducted every four and a half years, through which all United Nations Member States assess each other’s human rights records.

THE ROAD AHEAD

Saint Kitts and Nevis will now review the recommendations received and determine those to be accepted and implemented through national mechanisms and line ministries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs played a central and indispensable role in the UPR process, providing leadership in coordination, preparation, and engagement. Through its organization of inter-ministerial inputs, the Ministry ensured that the Federation presented a coherent national position. Going forward, it will continue to anchor the implementation and follow-up process, working closely with the Attorney General’s Office, line ministries, and statutory bodies to translate accepted recommendations into practical reforms and sustained institutional action.

As the Federation moves into the next phase of the UPR cycle, officials say the focus will remain on ensuring that international commitments continue to deliver measurable benefits for the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

— SKN TIMES