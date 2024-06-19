RICK ROSS TO BRING MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR PRIVATE JET TO ST KITTS MUSIC FESTIVAL

Basseterre, St Kitts – The St Kitts Music Festival is set to receive a high-profile visitor next Saturday as Grammy-nominated artist Rick Ross lands in his multi-million dollar private jet. Known not only for his music but also for his extravagant lifestyle, Ross is a self-proclaimed car collector and enthusiast, dedicating a significant portion of his $150 million net worth to his passion for vehicles.

Ross’s impressive car collection, showcased at his Atlanta estate, includes over 100 vehicles. His new jet, however, takes luxury to another level. Designed to originally seat 20 people, Ross had the interior reconfigured to comfortably accommodate 18 passengers, ensuring a more spacious and luxurious experience.

The jet’s interior features plush leather seats and other high-end customizations. Its exterior is equally striking, adorned with a black and gold silhouette and a massive ‘Rick Ross’ inscription on the fuselage, making it an unmistakable sight.

Festival-goers and fans alike eagerly anticipate the arrival of Rick Ross, whose presence will add a touch of glamour and excitement to the St Kitts Music Festival.