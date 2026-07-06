After Tumultuous, Controversial, Divisive CARICOM Tenure, PM Drew Hands Baton to PM Pierre and Appeals for Regional Unity and Solidarity

Drew Calls for CARICOM Unity After Tumultuous Chairmanship, Pledges Support for New Chair Philip J. Pierre

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, July 6, 2026 — Immediate Past Chairman of CARICOM and Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance M. Drew, has called for renewed regional unity after concluding what critics have described as one of the most turbulent and controversial periods in recent CARICOM leadership.

Following the official handover of the Chairmanship to St. Lucia’s Prime Minister, Hon. Philip J. Pierre, at the 51st Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government in Saint Lucia, Dr. Drew said he remains convinced that the Caribbean’s greatest strength lies in collective action.

“I remained steadfast in my belief that our region is strongest when we work together,” Prime Minister Drew stated.

He added that unity must be viewed not only as a noble aspiration, but as a practical tool for Caribbean survival and progress.

“Unity is not simply our highest ideal, it is our greatest strategic advantage,” Dr. Drew said.

His statement comes after a six-month CARICOM chairmanship marked by intense public debate, heightened regional scrutiny, and concerns raised in some quarters over governance, diplomacy, institutional direction, and regional cohesion.

Despite the criticism, Dr. Drew struck an optimistic tone, saying he remains committed to the CARICOM project and to working with fellow leaders.

“I remain optimistic about the future of our Caribbean Community and look forward to continuing to work alongside my fellow leaders to build a stronger, safer, more prosperous, and more united Caribbean for generations to come,” he said.

Dr. Drew also publicly pledged support for his successor, describing Prime Minister Pierre as “my friend and colleague” as he formally handed over the leadership of the regional body.

Prime Minister Pierre assumed the CARICOM Chairmanship on July 1, 2026, and is expected to guide the Community through the next six months under the theme of renewal, resilience, and deeper cooperation.

For many observers, Drew’s final message was both a farewell and a reset — an effort to turn the page from controversy and refocus the region on the urgent business of integration, security, climate resilience, economic transformation, and unity.

As CARICOM enters a new chapter under Philip J. Pierre, the message from the outgoing chair was clear: the Caribbean cannot afford division at a time when its survival depends on solidarity.