British Woman Engaged to St. Kitts Stranger She Met on TikTok

In a modern love story that spans 4,000 miles, British woman Lucy Downes, 29, has become engaged to Glenny Phillip, 34, from St. Kitts, after the pair met on TikTok. Despite social media trolls and critics who accuse Glenny of pursuing Lucy “just for the green card,” Lucy insists their love is genuine and unwavering.

Lucy, a mother of two, had just come out of a nine-year relationship when she began using TikTok as a fun outlet. It wasn’t long before she noticed Glenny popping up on her live streams, and what began as casual interaction quickly blossomed into a deep connection. After exchanging messages and phone calls for months, they started chatting on WhatsApp in April 2022.

However, their relationship faced significant obstacles early on. Living in different countries and dealing with challenging personal situations—Lucy was still living with her ex while selling their shared home, and Glenny lacked a permanent address—they had to wait a year before meeting in person. In March 2023, Glenny flew to the UK for the first time, and Lucy’s nerves quickly gave way to excitement when she finally saw him at the airport.

“When Glenny came out—it’s so hard to describe how I felt,” Lucy recalled. “It was so real from the first day—we were so honest with each other.”

Glenny stayed with Lucy in the UK for six months, during which time he met her children—a nine-year-old son and a five-year-old daughter—before they traveled to St. Kitts together. During their visit, Glenny surprised Lucy with a romantic proposal while they were out to dinner, surrounded by his friends carrying love hearts and roses. He got down on one knee, asking her to marry him.

The couple, however, faced another 10 months apart while Glenny applied for his fiancé visa, but they reunited in August 2024 and are now planning their wedding for November. Once married, they plan to apply for Glenny’s spousal visa, a process that could cost around £5,000. Despite the financial and emotional challenges, Lucy remains confident in their relationship.

The couple has faced criticism from skeptics online, with many accusing Glenny of being interested only in a “green card”—a term mistakenly used to refer to the UK’s spousal visa. Lucy addressed the doubters, saying, “They don’t know our life.”

Though her family and friends were initially hesitant, meeting Glenny changed their minds. “My dad said, ‘You don’t know who he is,’ but when they met him, they changed their opinions. We’ve proven them wrong—we know what we want,” Lucy said.

As Lucy and Glenny look forward to their upcoming wedding, their story serves as a testament to love’s ability to transcend distance, doubt, and cultural barriers.