PLP CONVENTION HONORS ST. KITTS FATHERS
People's Labour Party Nominees for Father of the Year Award 2024
St. Kitts and Nevis – It is with great pleasure that we announce and welcome on stage the recipients of the People’s Father of the Year Awards at this year’s People’s Labour Party (PLP) National Convention 2024. These awardees were chosen by their respective constituencies in recognition of their extraordinary efforts and exceptional contributions towards their families and communities.
Honorees:
- Constituency #1: Mr. Wenthworth Richardson
- Constituency #2: Mr. Dwight Tobin
- Constituency #3: Mr. William Wilson
- Constituency #4: Mr. David Webster
- Constituency #5: Mr. Trevor Douglas
- Constituency #6: Mr. Evans Daniel
- Constituency #7: Mr. Akiel Jones
- Constituency #8: Mr. Maxwell Lewellyn Bass
These distinguished fathers have demonstrated exceptional dedication and love for their families, serving as pillars of strength and guidance within their communities. The People’s Labour Party is proud to celebrate their achievements and contributions, recognizing their vital roles in shaping the future of St. Kitts and Nevis.
Leave a comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.