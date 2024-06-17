PLP CONVENTION HONORS ST. KITTS FATHERS

St. Kitts and Nevis – It is with great pleasure that we announce and welcome on stage the recipients of the People’s Father of the Year Awards at this year’s People’s Labour Party (PLP) National Convention 2024. These awardees were chosen by their respective constituencies in recognition of their extraordinary efforts and exceptional contributions towards their families and communities.

Honorees:

Constituency #1: Mr. Wenthworth Richardson

Constituency #2: Mr. Dwight Tobin

Constituency #3: Mr. William Wilson

Constituency #4: Mr. David Webster

Constituency #5: Mr. Trevor Douglas

Constituency #6: Mr. Evans Daniel

Constituency #7: Mr. Akiel Jones

Constituency #8: Mr. Maxwell Lewellyn Bass

These distinguished fathers have demonstrated exceptional dedication and love for their families, serving as pillars of strength and guidance within their communities. The People’s Labour Party is proud to celebrate their achievements and contributions, recognizing their vital roles in shaping the future of St. Kitts and Nevis.