SKN TIMES CELEBRATES A NATIONAL TREASURE Happy Birthday, Sweet Sister Sensia

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — July 22, 2025 — Today, we honor and celebrate one of the most beloved and influential women in media, entertainment, and public life — Michelle “Sister Sensia” Stokes-Greenaway — on her birthday.

Please help us extend warm wishes to this dynamic and inspirational figure — a philanthropist, radio personality, entertainer, businesswoman, mother, and woman of the people — by sending her your love and appreciation on this special day.

Affectionately known as Sweet Sister Sensia, Michelle has earned the title of the most influential woman in local media. Her unmatched skills as a DJ and selector have made her one of the most in-demand performers throughout the Caribbean. With a massive following both online and offline, Sister Sensia continues to shape and energize the cultural and musical landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis and the region.

A Powerful Voice for the People

Michelle’s journey in music and media began at Sugar City Rock, and over the years, her signature voice, engaging personality, and exceptional talent for music curation have made her a household name. She is not just a performer, but a cultural force, using her platform to educate, uplift, and inspire.

Recognition and Respect

Michelle Stokes has received widespread recognition for her contributions, including:

International Women’s Day Award Recipient in 2018 and again in 2024 for her outstanding service to media and entertainment.

in and again in for her outstanding service to media and entertainment. Celebrated as a pioneer in the male-dominated field of deejaying and music performance across the Eastern Caribbean.

Known as a strong advocate for women’s empowerment and a community builder.

Roots and Legacy

Born on July 22nd on the island of St. Kitts, Michelle is the only daughter among nine siblings shared by her parents — Pamella Noland and the late Mick Stokes, a legendary calypsonian and drummer. Her cultural heritage and musical pedigree have shaped the woman we know and admire today.

A Lasting Impact

Sister Sensia is not just a DJ or radio personality. She is a trailblazer who continues to break barriers, mentor the next generation, and use her influence to create positive change. Her presence on the airwaves, at community events, and across digital platforms continues to bring people together and elevate the voices of the unheard.

Happy Birthday, Sweet Sister Sensia

Your light shines far beyond the stage and the studio. Thank you for being a pillar of strength, a voice of wisdom, and a symbol of excellence in everything you do. Wishing you continued success, good health, and joy on your special day and in the years to come.

— With admiration and gratitude, from the SKN Times family and all who celebrate your journey.