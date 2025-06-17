ICE Agents Arrest NYC Comptroller Brad Lander in Courthouse Crackdown Amid Mass Deportation Operation

NEW YORK, USA (Times Caribbean Global) — In an extraordinary turn of events, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on Tuesday afternoon while observing immigration proceedings at 26 Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan. The arrest, caught on video and widely circulated online, has ignited a firestorm of political outrage amid the Trump administration’s controversial “mass deportation” initiative.

Lander, a frontrunner in next week’s Democratic mayoral primary, was reportedly at the federal courthouse to show solidarity with immigrants facing deportation when he was suddenly surrounded by a group of masked ICE officers. The video shows agents pushing Lander against a wall before placing him in handcuffs.

“I’m not obstructing, I’m standing right here in the hallway, I asked to see the judicial warrant,” Lander can be heard asserting calmly before being led into an elevator and taken away. One of his aides is heard shouting, “Where are you taking the comptroller?”

A statement released by campaign spokeswoman Dora Pekec said Lander was “escorting a defendant out of immigration court” when he was detained. The ICE agents reportedly refused to present a judicial warrant when asked.

While it remains unclear whether Lander will face formal charges, sources within the federal court system suggest preparations are underway for a possible appearance before a judge later today. A Fox News report claimed Lander may be charged with assaulting or impeding a federal officer, but that claim could not be independently verified at press time.

Spokespersons for ICE, the FBI, and the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office have not responded to multiple requests for comment.

The arrest comes amid a wider crackdown on undocumented migrants, many of whom are being detained during routine check-ins or hearings related to their asylum applications. Immigration advocates and elected officials have condemned what they describe as stealth arrests, accusing ICE of targeting individuals whose cases are still being adjudicated.

Queens Assemblyman and fellow mayoral contender Zohran Mamdani issued a fiery statement in response to Lander’s arrest:

“Brad Lander’s arrest is the result of the authoritarian crisis New York City faces under Donald Trump and all those who enable him. Standing up for our immigrant neighbors should be celebrated, not condemned. All New Yorkers must speak in one voice and share one message: release Brad now.”

In recent weeks, ICE agents have ramped up operations at courthouses across the country, sweeping up migrants even as their legal battles for asylum or relief from deportation continue. Legal observers and civil rights groups have accused the agency of overreach and intimidation, and Lander’s arrest may now serve as a flashpoint in an already volatile political climate.

The implications of Tuesday’s arrest could reverberate far beyond the courthouse walls, potentially altering the trajectory of New York’s mayoral race and intensifying nationwide scrutiny of the Trump administration’s immigration policies.