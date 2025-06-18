HISTORY MADE! KIANDRE WEEKES BECOMES FIRST ST. KITTS-NEVIS NATIONAL SELECTED FOR PRESTIGIOUS EASTERN CARIBBEAN SUPREME COURT INTERNSHIP

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is celebrating a groundbreaking legal milestone as 24-year-old Kiandre Weekes becomes the first national ever selected for the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court’s prestigious Internship Programme in St. Lucia.

In a momentous announcement that has sent ripples of pride across the twin-island Federation, Weekes took to social media with a powerful message of resilience:

“You cannot starve someone who God is feeding.”

Currently a student at the Norman Manley Law School, Weekes was selected following an ultra-competitive process that drew applicants from across the region’s top law institutions. Only two students across the entire Caribbean were chosen for this elite legal placement — and Weekes has proudly claimed one of those spots.

His 10-week placement under the mentorship of Justices and legal luminaries at the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court is already in its third week — and the news just keeps getting better.

“I was just informed that I am the first student from St. Kitts and Nevis to ever be selected for this internship,” Weekes revealed, expressing gratitude to God and a wide circle of supporters, including Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, legal professionals, mentors, and his unwavering family.

The journey wasn’t without its trials. In his own words:

“Almost everything that could have gone wrong, did. But what man tried to block, God cleared… He reminded me that you cannot starve someone who God is feeding.”

From the corridors of the Norman Manley Law School to the hallowed halls of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, Weekes is blazing a trail of excellence and determination — inspiring a new generation of aspiring Kittitian and Nevisian legal minds.

With his eyes firmly set on becoming a judge, Kiandre Weekes is already proving that the bench may soon have a seat reserved for one of the Federation’s brightest legal stars.

The journey continues… and the whole nation is watching.

