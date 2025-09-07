WestJet Flight Incident at Princess Juliana International Airport Forces Runway Closure

St. Maarten – September 7, 2025 – Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company N.V. (PJIAE) has confirmed that a WestJet Boeing 737-800 aircraft, operating as flight WS2276 from Toronto (YYZ) to St. Maarten (SXM), experienced an incident upon landing on Sunday afternoon.

The aircraft landed at 13:31 local time with 164 passengers and crew on board. Airport officials reported that, thankfully, there were no injuries. Out of an abundance of caution, three passengers were taken for medical evaluation.

According to PJIAE, there was no fire onboard, but the aircraft’s right wing sustained damage after making contact with the runway.

“We are relieved to report that there were no injuries,” the airport authority stated, while noting that the situation required immediate safety protocols to be enforced.

Runway Closed Until Further Notice

The damaged aircraft remains on the runway, and PJIAE has partnered with local authorities and heavy equipment providers to safely remove it. As a direct result, the airport will remain closed until further notice.

The incident has already led to significant disruptions in scheduled flights, with both arrivals and departures affected. Airport officials indicated that all relevant civil aviation authorities and SXM stakeholders have been notified.

WestJet Advises Passengers to Check for Updates

Passengers and the traveling public are being urged to contact WestJet directly via their website for the latest updates regarding flight changes or cancellations.

The closure of one of the Caribbean’s busiest gateways is expected to have a ripple effect across regional and international air travel.

Times Caribbean will continue to monitor this developing story and provide updates as they become available.