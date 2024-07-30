ICAN Consciousness Movement Urges Renaming of Fiennes Avenue

The Ican Consciousness Movement has officially submitted a request to Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and his Cabinet of Ministers to formally remove the name “Fiennes” from the street known as Fiennes Avenue in McKnight, Basseterre, St. Kitts. Writing on behalf of the movement, Ras Kalonji declared in a letter that Eustace Edward Twisleton-Wykeham Fiennes, whom the street was named after, held significant disregard for the working-class people of the Leeward Islands and explicitly indicated that it would be a waste of effort to provide education for them.

In a letter dated July 16, 2024, Kalonji on behalf of the Ican Consciousness Movement wrote:

Ican Consciousness Movement

Pelican Mall

Bay Road

Basseterre, St. Kitts

1-869-668-1992 | 1-869-661-1998

E-mail: Rasskalonji2000@yahoo.com

July 16, 2024

Hon. Dr. Terrence Drew

Prime Minister

St. Kitts and Nevis

Dear Dr. Drew,

We, the collective people of conscience, wish to draw your attention to a matter of importance. After careful consideration and discussion among ourselves, we suggest that the area in west Basseterre known as Fiennes Avenue be renamed.

We further recommend to the government that, after forty years of independence, a comprehensive renaming of our institutions and communities should be considered to give recognition to persons who have made outstanding contributions to our development. We believe this process can commence with the renaming of Fiennes Avenue.

To provide context for our request, we wish to highlight the following:

Eustace Edward Twisleton-Wykeham Fiennes was born in Reading, Berkshire, England on February 29, 1864. He became a soldier and was a liberal British politician who was elected in the 1906 general elections in England to represent Banbury. Mr. Fiennes rose through the ranks and served as parliamentary private secretary to Winston Churchill between 1912 and 1914. In 1921, Mr. Fiennes was appointed governor of the Leeward Islands, a position he held until 1929.

After much research, the people of conscience are satisfied that Mr. Fiennes held significant disregard for the working-class people of the Leeward Islands and explicitly indicated that it would be a waste of effort to provide education for them. In a speech delivered in Dominica, he stated the following:

“Everyone should be taught to read, write, and count, but it is futile to cram the brains of the working class with all kinds of knowledge which are of no use whatsoever to those whose avocation is to work. Too much education spells the doom and ruin of the efficiency of the working class, and the working class are, after all, the backbone of every nation. Therefore, whereas it was essential that the people be proficient in the Three R’s, we should not spend a penny more on secondary education. Those who want it should pay for it themselves.”

This statement by Governor Fiennes indicates that he had no interest in the education, advancement, and development of the working-class people of the Leeward Islands, the vast majority of whom were of African descent.

We hope that this request finds favor with you and your entire Cabinet. We would be more than willing to support a renaming process.

With deepest regards,

Packelonji

Your Humble Servant

Ras Kalonji

Serjant

Eustace Edward Twisleton-Wykeham Fiennes

His comments clearly showed his disdain for working-class black people of the Caribbean, including St. Kitts and Nevis. No street or monument should bear his name as an honor to him, as he had no regard for our ancestors.