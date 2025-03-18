POLITICAL EARTHQUAKE: TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO NEWLY SWORN IN PRIME MINISTER STUART YOUNG CALLS ELECTIONS JUST HOURS AFTER TAKING OFFICE!

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago – In a stunning and unprecedented move, newly sworn-in Prime Minister Stuart R. Young SC has wasted no time in reshaping the political landscape of Trinidad and Tobago, calling a snap general election just hours after assuming the highest office in the land.

The bombshell announcement, made via an official media release from the Office of the Prime Minister on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, has sent shockwaves through the nation, catching political analysts, opposition parties, and even members of his own administration off guard.

Young, who took the reins following Dr. Keith Rowley’s departure, swiftly advised President Christine Kangaloo to dissolve Parliament at midnight on March 18, paving the way for the country to head to the polls on Monday, April 28, 2025. Nomination Day has been set for Friday, April 4, 2025.

A High-Stakes Political Gamble

Young’s move is being described as one of the boldest political gambits in the country’s history. By calling for immediate elections, he is effectively placing his leadership—and the fate of the ruling People’s National Movement (PNM)—squarely in the hands of the electorate.

The opposition United National Congress (UNC), led by Kamla Persad-Bissessar, has already responded with fierce criticism, calling the snap elections a “desperate ploy” to consolidate power before the public can fully scrutinize Young’s governance.

The Nation on Edge

As the country braces for what is expected to be one of the most intense election battles in recent history, speculation is rife about Young’s motivations. Is this a strategic masterstroke to ride a wave of momentum, or a last-ditch effort to maintain control in a rapidly shifting political climate?

With only 41 days until voters head to the ballot box, the race is officially on. Will Trinidad and Tobago embrace Young’s leadership, or will the electorate deliver a shocking rebuke?

One thing is certain—politics in Trinidad and Tobago has never been more explosive!