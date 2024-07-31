CHAOS IN ST. KITTS-NEVIS JUSTICE SYSTEM: AG Confirms Juror Murder, Dr. Timothy Harris Raises Alarm: Amidst Jury and witness Intimidation, and Dysfunctional DPP Office

JUSTICE SYSTEM IN TOTAL CHAOS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The justice system in St. Kitts and Nevis is spiraling into disarray, with reports of jurors living in terror, witnesses refusing to testify, and an understaffed, demotivated Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) struggling to function. The judiciary is facing an unprecedented crisis, and confidence in the rule of law is rapidly eroding.

Jury Terrorized, Justice Paralyzed

Jurors are reportedly living in fear for their lives, terrified of the repercussions of serving on cases involving violent criminals. The recent cases of jury members being threatened and even attacked have led to widespread panic. “If you serve on a jury and convict a killer, you get killed yourself,” said one anonymous source. This environment of fear is making it nearly impossible to ensure fair trials, with many potential jurors reluctant to serve.

Judges and Witnesses at Their Wits’ End

Judges are struggling to maintain order and secure justice in the courts. “Witnesses don’t want to come to court to give evidence, and you can’t blame them—they don’t want to get killed,” said a senior judicial official. The reluctance of witnesses to testify has resulted in numerous cases being delayed or dismissed, further compounding the crisis.

DPP Office in Disarray

The Office of the DPP is in a state of chaos following the departure of several key staff members. Greatess Gordon, who was acting DPP after Valston Graham’s contract ended, is currently on maternity leave after recently getting married and having a baby. The office is severely understaffed and demotivated, struggling to handle its caseload.

Lanein Blanchette, a junior Crown Counsel just two years ago, was promoted to Speaker of the National Assembly by Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, leaving the office early for greener pastures. Several other Crown Counsel have also left for better opportunities, exacerbating the staffing crisis.

Mismanagement and Overzealous Prosecutions

The overzealous pursuit of civil servants by the DPP for not signing Integrity in Public Life (IPL) declarations has backfired spectacularly. Former Magistrate Fitzroy Eddy, who was summoned for not signing an IPL declaration, has seen his case adjourned multiple times. The DPP’s office, which has asked for these adjournments, is seen as incompetent and unable to assist the court effectively.

Senior Crown Counsel Teshaun Vasquez’s mother, who was appointed Chairperson of the Public Service Commission, resigned after allegedly refusing to sign a declaration. The DPP’s aggressive stance has not only caused internal strife but has also damaged the office’s credibility.

Dysfunctional Courts and Unsupervised Staff

The Magistrates’ Court has become known as “a court of adjournments,” with cases repeatedly delayed. Magistrate Karen Hill Hector, designated for the job of Public Defender, is still trying cases in the Magistrates’ Court and is reluctant to take on additional responsibilities. The creation of a Public Defenders Office announced by Hon. Garth Wilkin in February has not materialized, further compounding the dysfunction.

No Support for Legal Staff

Staff sent to a room above the Electoral Office are working without basic necessities like office furniture, internet, or files. Recent outburst at the two legal staff members, one of whom was sent home “on vacation,” highlights the toxic work environment and lack of effective leadership. Magistrate Sherrie-Ann Liburd-Charles is the only new magistrate appointed amidst this chaos.

Dr. Timothy Harris Raises Alarm

Amidst this turmoil, PLP leader and 3rd Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris has raised serious concerns about the chaos and confusion in the justice system during his recent address to the nation about the current crime crisis. Dr. Harris stated, “I am advised that the criminal session has been abruptly suspended and many jurors feel intimidated. Yet not a word from the deceptive administration on this serious development. Passage of legislation is one thing, efficacy of outcome is another. The backlog of cases, and the inadequacy of the magistrate pool as magistrates resigned or are being reassigned, all require corrective action. There must be a review of the number and workload of magistrates with a view to ensure that we offer swift justice in a transparent, fair, and impartial manner. The independence of the judicial officers must be protected from political overreach and the corruptive influence of the parasitical oligarchy.”

Conclusion

The justice system in St. Kitts and Nevis is in dire straits, plagued by fear, mismanagement, and an exodus of key personnel. The current state of affairs is a grave concern for the nation, and urgent reforms are needed to restore confidence in the judiciary and ensure the safety of those who serve the cause of justice. Without immediate intervention, the rule of law in St. Kitts and Nevis risks collapsing entirely.