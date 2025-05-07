FROM FIRST TO FAILING: World Bank Lists St. Kitts and Nevis Among the SLOWEST Growing Economies in 2025 After Leading the Caribbean with Fastest Growth in 2022

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – In a dramatic economic shift, the World Bank has listed St. Kitts and Nevis among the slowest-growing economies in the Caribbean for 2025, with a modest GDP growth rate of just 2.0%—a steep fall from grace compared to the country’s Caribbean-leading 8.8% growth in 2022.

Under the Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew-led SKN Labour administration, the once top-performing Federation has plummeted in regional rankings, as concerns grow over low investment, sluggish diversification, and a lackluster economic vision. In sharp contrast, the 2022 economic boom under former Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris and the Team Unity government had St. Kitts and Nevis soaring at the top of the Caribbean with enviable post-pandemic recovery momentum.

Fastest-Growing Caribbean Economies in 2025 (World Bank Projection):

Guyana – 14.4% (Fueled by massive oil production) Grenada – 4.7% Dominica – 4.2% St. Vincent and the Grenadines – 3.5% Suriname – 3.0% Barbados – 2.8% St. Lucia – 2.6% Trinidad and Tobago – 2.3% Jamaica – 2.2% St. Kitts and Nevis – 2.0% Belize – 1.2% Haiti – 0.5%

While the Caribbean region overall is expected to grow at 2.1% in 2025, it has the slowest projected growth rate globally, signaling an urgent need for policy reform and private sector revitalization.

Flashback: Top Performers in 2022

St. Kitts and Nevis – 8.8% ✅ Guyana – 7.0% Antigua and Barbuda – 6.5% Barbados – 5.9% Dominica – 5.6%

St. Kitts and Nevis in 2022 was a regional economic powerhouse, riding a wave of tourism resurgence, CBI revenue, and infrastructure investments. Today, critics argue that under the Drew administration, that momentum has all but vanished.

Analysts Warn:

While tourism continues to support modest growth, there are widespread concerns about the current administration’s lack of investment in innovation, renewable energy, and economic diversification.

The Drew administration touts “stability,” but many wonder if it has come at the cost of ambition, acceleration, and actionable policy.

Regional Outlook: