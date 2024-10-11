Grant Thornton East Caribbean Announces Jeff Hunte as New Managing Partner, Signaling Bold Leadership for the Future!

“”

Grant Thornton East Caribbean has made a major leadership announcement, revealing Jeff Hunte as the new Managing Partner, effective October 1, 2024. Hunte steps into the role following Charles Walwyn and takes on overall leadership of the Firm’s offices spanning Antigua, Barbados, St. Kitts, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent.

Hunte, who has over 20 years of professional experience as a chartered accountant, has been a driving force behind the Firm’s growth and strategic direction. His expertise, particularly in leading client engagements for listed companies and financial institutions in the Eastern Caribbean and Barbados, has earned him widespread recognition within the industry.

This leadership transition is seen as part of Grant Thornton East Caribbean’s commitment to evolving with the dynamic business environment. The Firm’s vision is to go beyond “business as usual” and continue delivering exceptional service to its clients. Hunte’s leadership is expected to further strengthen this focus on innovation and excellence.

As the Audit and Assurance Leader of Grant Thornton East Caribbean, Hunte will lead a team of 10 partners and over 130 staff across the region. His qualifications, which include a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and fellowships with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (UK) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Barbados, underscore his deep professional credentials.

This appointment signals a bold new era for Grant Thornton East Caribbean as Hunte takes the helm to steer the Firm into the future.