ISLAND BOOM vs. BUST! World Bank Report Exposes the Caribbean’s Fastest and Slowest Economies in 2025 – Where Does Your Country Stand?

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – A dramatic economic divide is taking shape in the Caribbean for 2025, as World Bank projections reveal a tale of two very different realities—with some nations surging ahead and others dangerously stagnating at the bottom of the growth ladder.

At the top, a high-octane oil economy and forward-focused development are powering Caribbean success stories. But at the bottom? Warning signs of economic inertia, low investment, and a desperate need for transformation.

TOP 3 FASTEST-GROWING ECONOMIES IN THE CARIBBEAN – 2025

According to the World Bank, these countries are setting the pace:

Guyana – 14.4%

Fueled by a booming oil and gas industry, Guyana continues its meteoric rise, leading not just the Caribbean, but ranking among the fastest-growing economies in the world. Grenada – 4.7%

Tourism, construction, and public sector recovery are driving solid momentum in the Spice Isle. Dominica – 4.2%

With bold investments in climate resilience and infrastructure, Dominica remains one of the region’s most promising economies.

TOP 3 SLOWEST-GROWING ECONOMIES IN THE CARIBBEAN – 2025

Haiti – 0.5%

Plagued by political instability and economic collapse, Haiti remains at the very bottom of the regional rankings. Belize – 1.2%

Despite its tourism potential, growth in Belize is tepid, weighed down by fiscal constraints and external vulnerabilities. St. Kitts & Nevis – 2.0%

Once the region’s leader with an 8.8% growth rate in 2022 under the Harris-led administration, the twin-island nation has now plummeted to the slow-growth zone under the Drew government.

A REGION AT RISK?

While some islands are charging ahead, the Caribbean as a whole is projected to grow at a disappointing 2.1% in 2025—the slowest regional growth rate globally, raising alarms about economic policy direction, resilience, and sustainability.

Analysts say the region is struggling with high debt, low private sector investment, and overdependence on tourism, while others highlight untapped potential in renewable energy, fintech, and agro-processing.

ST. KITTS AND NEVIS: A Cautionary Tale?

Just three years ago, St. Kitts and Nevis was the poster child of post-COVID recovery, topping regional growth charts. Now, with a paltry 2.0% growth rate, the Federation faces growing scrutiny over its economic strategy—or lack thereof—under the Drew-led Labour administration.

Observers are asking:

What went wrong?

Where is the plan?

And can St. Kitts and Nevis climb back to the top before it’s too late?

FINAL WORD

As Guyana rockets forward and others like St. Kitts & Nevis slide backwards, the latest figures are a wake-up call for leaders across the Caribbean: get serious about growth, or risk being left behind.

Because in 2025, the numbers aren’t just economic—they’re existential.