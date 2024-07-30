Phonse Rodney and His Canejuice Promotions Stage Another Epic Event as TROPXXX NEVIS GOES VIRAL AGAIN

Raphael “Phonse” Rodney

Raphael “Phonse” Rodney and his global Canejuice Promotions have once again delivered a sensational event over the past weekend on Nevis. Tropixx Nevis was indeed another viral masterpiece, captivating audiences worldwide through regional social media juggernauts like BajanTube, with various clips from the event totaling millions of views.

Exotic scenes, beautiful people, fantastic music, and a paradise location all contributed to making Tropixx Nevis another viral sensation for St. Kitts and Nevis’ premier promoter, Phonse Rodney, and his Canejuice Productions. The energy and ambiance of Tropixx Nevis were pure vibes, leaving attendees and viewers mesmerized.

Despite numerous challenges, Phonse Rodney and his Canejuice Promotions have consistently remained at the pinnacle of event promotion in St. Kitts and Nevis and have expanded their reach to regional and international stages, including successful events in Anguilla and Miami.

Rodney shared his enthusiasm about the event’s success, stating, “Tropixx Nevis was a spectacular showcase of what Canejuice Promotions is all about – bringing people together in unforgettable experiences. The support and love we’ve received are overwhelming, and we’re grateful to everyone who made this possible.”

With each event, Phonse Rodney continues to set the standard for exceptional entertainment, solidifying his reputation as a leading promoter in the Caribbean and beyond. Tropixx Nevis stands as a testament to his dedication and vision, ensuring that the magic of the islands reaches a global audience.