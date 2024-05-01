BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS APPEAL FOR HELP IN LOCATING MISSING COLOMBIAN NATIONAL

The Government of the British Virgin Islands has issued a public bulletin urging assistance in locating Monica Marcela Pineda, a Colombian national who failed to return to the Norwegian Sky cruise ship during its recent visit to the territory.

Ms. Pineda’s disappearance adds to a concerning pattern of missing passengers from the same vessel. In recent weeks, two other passengers, Pascal Bosman from the Netherlands and Martire Cabrera, a Dominican Republic national holding a St. Kitts & Nevis passport, also failed to return to the ship during its port call in Tortola.

This troubling trend extends back to March, where three Colombian nationals, Jean Carlo Ospina Cano, Pamela Mesa Escobar, and Yesica Yogana Marin Ramirez, reportedly went missing after the Norwegian Sky’s visit to the British Virgin Islands.

The repeated instances of passengers absconding during Norwegian Sky’s port calls have raised significant concerns in the territory regarding illegal immigration.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals to come forward and assist in their location. The safety and well-being of these missing persons are paramount, and swift action is necessary to ensure their welfare.