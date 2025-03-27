OUTRAGE ERUPTS AS PM DREW LEADS 12-MEMBER DELEGATION TO NIGERIA WHILE YOUNG ATHLETES BEG FOR FUNDING!

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The nation is ablaze with fury as news spreads that Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and his wife are leading a massive 12-member government delegation to Nigeria—allegedly racking up an estimated $200,000 bill—while young athletes are left to beg for financial support to represent St. Kitts and Nevis at regional and international competitions.

Citizens have taken to social media in outrage, slamming the government for its lavish spending on first-class flights, five-star accommodations, and hefty per diem allowances while student-athletes struggle to afford basic expenses to compete at events like CARIFTA and the Penn Relays.

Social Media Explodes in Condemnation

One of the loudest voices calling out the stark injustice is none other than the biggest, baddest blogger Everton Powell, who posted a scathing critique:

“12 yes 12 Labour comrades, including the worst opposition leader in history, are in Nigeria on a trip with first-class tickets, first-class hotels, and up to $1,000 per diem per day… an estimated bamancou $200,000 spent! Meanwhile, young athletes are begging for money to go to CARIFTA. Two of them could have gone, and the remaining $150,000 given to the athletes!”

Adding to the growing discontent, former student-athlete Bernardo Phipps voiced his frustration over young sportsmen and women being forced to sell smoothies just to fund their participation in the Penn Relays next month.

“As a former student-athlete, it breaks my heart to see kids struggling to sell smoothies to travel, while the powers that be engage in a mirage of so-called economic activity with questionable benefits. Our real leaders, the youth of tomorrow, are being deprived of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Government Priorities Under Fire

Many citizens are calling for greater accountability, questioning why three government ministers and a host of other officials needed to jet off to Nigeria while the nation’s young talents are left scraping for support.

“There was absolutely no need to send a whopping 12 government officials while our young athletes are at home struggling,” one furious social media user wrote. “They should be investing in the future of our youth, not luxury trips!”

As frustration mounts, calls are growing for the government to redirect funds towards supporting local athletes instead of spending lavishly on questionable overseas engagements.

With CARIFTA and the Penn Relays fast approaching, will the government step up and support the nation’s athletes, or will they continue to ignore the cries of the people? The eyes of the nation are watching closely.