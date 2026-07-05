CARICOM STORM CLOUDS GATHER IN SAINT LUCIA AS PM DREW’S TUMULTUOUS, CONTROVERSIAL CHAIRMANSHIP FACES FRESH SCRUTINY OVER BARNETT REAPPOINTMENT ROW

CASTRIES, Saint Lucia — A fresh political storm is expected to follow former CARICOM Chairman and St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew into the upcoming CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting in Saint Lucia, as reports suggest Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar may again raise concerns over the controversial reappointment of Dr. Carla Barnett as CARICOM Secretary-General.

The issue has already triggered sharp regional debate, with Trinidad and Tobago publicly questioning the process surrounding Barnett’s second term and insisting that it will not recognise her reappointment beyond the end of her current term in August 2026.

Dr. Drew, who chaired CARICOM during the period when the reappointment was announced, has maintained that the process followed the Community’s established procedures. However, critics say the dispute has placed renewed attention on what they describe as a turbulent and politically sensitive period under his chairmanship.

The Saint Lucia meeting now appears set to become more than a routine regional summit. It could reopen one of the most contentious governance debates inside CARICOM in recent memory, testing regional unity at a time when the Community is already facing pressure over foreign policy, institutional reform, security, and public confidence.

For Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar, the Barnett matter has become a symbol of deeper concerns about transparency, accountability, and decision-making within the regional body. For Dr. Drew, it represents another moment of scrutiny over a chairmanship that was marked by intense regional disagreement and unresolved questions.

As CARICOM leaders gather in Saint Lucia, all eyes will be on whether the matter is quietly managed behind closed doors — or whether it explodes once again into a public confrontation over the future direction of Caribbean governance.