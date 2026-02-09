Republic Bank Unveils 2026 “Come Home with Republic Bank” Campaign to Support Saint Lucians at Home and Abroad

Castries, Saint Lucia – February 09, 2026 – Republic Bank (EC) Limited (RBEC) has launched its 2026 “Come Home with Republic Bank” campaign, a powerful national initiative designed to help Saint Lucians achieve their long-term financial goals, whether they are purchasing property for the first time, reassessing a current mortgage, or seeking better terms on an existing loan.

The unique mortgage switching, and refinancing options offered by Republic Bank through the Come Home campaign mean that Bank customers now have new options to help reduce the financial pressures they may be facing, improve their cash flow, and align their mortgage commitments with their current life stage.

“The Come Home campaign is about helping our customers make smarter, more strategic financial decisions,” says Kelly Roberts, Senior Regional Manager, Sales and Banking Operations, RBEC, “For many people, that starts with reviewing their existing mortgage. Our mortgage switches and refinancing options give customers the opportunity to secure better terms, consolidate debt, and free up income for other priorities.”

Republic Bank’s tailored support and personal banking services are particularly valuable for Saint Lucians who own property at home and want to refinance or transfer an existing mortgage to a more favourable arrangement; The Bank offers a streamlined and simplified process for residents, making it easier for them to manage and optimise property investments in Saint Lucia.

“Your mortgage should work for you, not against you,” says Mr. Roberts. “Whether you’re refinancing an existing loan or switching your mortgage to Republic, our team is ready to help you position yourself for greater financial stability and peace of mind. We’ll provide customers with personalised consultations and dedicated support throughout the mortgage switch or refinancing process, so you have clarity, efficiency, and confidence at every stage.”

The campaign also speaks directly to young professionals, first-time buyers, and emerging earners, encouraging early financial planning and informed decision-making.

The “Come Home with Republic Bank” campaign will run until March 31st. Customers are invited to visit their nearest Republic Bank branch or republicbankstlucia.com for more information.