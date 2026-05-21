PRESIDENT ATIBA HARRIS-LED SKNFA MAKES HISTORY WITH EC$138K FINAL FOUR PAYOUT TO LOCAL FOOTBALL CLUBS

SKNFA MAKES HISTORY AS 100% OF FINAL FOUR GATE PROCEEDS PAID DIRECTLY TO CLUBS

The St. Kitts-Nevis Football Association has announced what many are describing as a groundbreaking and transformative step for domestic football, revealing that 100 percent of all gate proceeds generated from the highly successful Final Four Playoffs and Finals have been distributed directly to the participating clubs.

In a move being hailed as a major boost for football development and club sustainability in Saint Kitts and Nevis, the SKNFA confirmed that every dollar earned at the gates during the Final Four competition was returned to the clubs, reinforcing the Association’s stated commitment to professionalizing the sport and strengthening the local football ecosystem.

The initiative follows the introduction of the shared gate receipts programme implemented earlier during the second round of the 2025–2026 Premier League season — a policy many observers say signals a new era for football administration and club empowerment in the Federation.

Under the distribution arrangement, the two finalists, Old Road Jets FC and St. Peter’s FC, each received an impressive EC$40,854.00.

Meanwhile, Cayon FC and Newtown United FC each collected EC$17,421.50.

Additional participating clubs also benefited from the distribution, with St. Paul’s United, Village Superstars, Conaree FC, Dieppe Bay Eagles, Sandy Point FC and Bath United FC each receiving EC$3,646.50.

Football stakeholders across the Federation have reportedly welcomed the move, noting that gate-sharing systems are often associated with more advanced and professionally managed football leagues internationally. Supporters say the initiative could help clubs invest more heavily in youth development, player welfare, training facilities, transportation, and community engagement programmes.

The SKNFA emphasized that the Association remains fully committed to increasing support for member clubs while creating new opportunities for players, supporters, and communities throughout Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The latest development is expected to further energize domestic football as the Federation continues its push toward a more modern, commercially sustainable, and professionally operated football environment.