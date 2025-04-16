TERMINATED? HAS THE TT$1.5 BILLION TRINIDADIAN EAST COAST HOUSING PROJECT BEEN QUIETLY SCRAPPED AFTER JUST TWO MODEL HOMES?

Basseterre, St. Kitts – April 16, 2025 —

What was heralded as the most ambitious housing initiative in the history of the Federation is now rapidly unraveling into what many are calling a national embarrassment.

Multiple sources close to the East Coast Housing Project have confirmed that the TT$1.5 billion deal between the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, the National Housing Corporation (NHC), and Trinidad-based East Coast Housing Development Ltd. has been quietly terminated.

This stunning revelation comes nearly two years after Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley unveiled the massive smart housing plan to much fanfare on May 5, 2023. The goal: 2,400 affordable smart homes across the island, rolled out in phases of 600 homes per year. The homes were to feature modern construction methods, solar water heaters, and appliances—all at relatively affordable prices.

WHAT’S ACTUALLY BEEN BUILT?

Despite the hype, only two model homes have been constructed to date. That’s it. Just two out of the promised 2,400.

There’s no sign of the EC$600 million supposedly sourced by the developer, and certainly no evidence of the promised job creation or economic stimulation. No new communities, no job booms, no groundbreaking ceremonies. Instead, there’s growing frustration, confusion, and fury.

A DISASTER FORETOLD?

The writing was on the wall from the start:

No Track Record : East Coast Housing had zero experience in large-scale construction development, and certainly none of this magnitude.

: East Coast Housing had zero experience in large-scale construction development, and certainly none of this magnitude. Foreign Over Local : The decision to bypass local contractors in favor of a little-known foreign firm sparked immediate backlash.

: The decision to bypass local contractors in favor of a little-known foreign firm sparked immediate backlash. Financial Smoke and Mirrors: The EC$1.5 billion price tag sounded impressive, but critics questioned its feasibility and source from the outset.

Former Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris and members of the Opposition sounded the alarm early, urging transparency and questioning how such a massive project could be awarded without a public tender or proven credentials from the developer.

DPM HANLEY HINTS AT TROUBLE

Though no official statement has been issued confirming the project’s termination, Dr. Hanley recently hinted at “challenges” with the developer and “rollout issues” during a press conference—comments that have only intensified speculation that the deal is dead.

Insiders say the government is already seeking a new developer to take over the smart housing initiative, but no details have been made public.

DEMANDS FOR ACCOUNTABILITY

The People’s Action Movement (PAM) continues to call for an independent investigation into the failed project, citing not just incompetence, but potential mismanagement of public trust and resources.

Still, there’s been no accountability. No apology. No answers.

Just two lonely model homes standing as concrete monuments to what many now consider a $1.5 billion con job.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

Will the government admit the project has failed?

Will taxpayers ever get an explanation?

And who is responsible for this colossal mess?

As citizens continue to grapple with a worsening housing crisis, one question echoes louder than ever:

Was this project ever real… or just another political fantasy built on shaky foundations?

Stay tuned. The silence from officialdom is deafening—but the people are demanding answers.