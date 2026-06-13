Everton Liburd Earns BSc. in Mechanical Engineering from Kun Shan University in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan, ROC, June 13, 2026 — St. Kitts and Nevis national Mr. Everton Liburd has proudly added a major academic milestone to his name after graduating from Kun Shan University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Liburd was among the Class of 2026 graduates who were celebrated during the university’s graduation ceremony held Saturday morning in Taiwan.

The Embassy of St. Kitts and Nevis in the Republic of China (Taiwan) extended warm congratulations to the young national on his achievement, describing it as a significant accomplishment and an important step forward in his personal and professional journey.

“The Embassy of St. Kitts and Nevis extends its warmest congratulations to Mr. Liburd on this significant achievement and wishes him every success as he embarks on the next chapter of his life and career,” an Embassy statement said.

The Federation’s Resident Ambassador in Taiwan, His Excellency Donya L. Francis, attended the graduation ceremony and delivered remarks to the Class of 2026.

In his address, Ambassador Francis encouraged the graduates to “Be Purposeful” as they pursue their goals, build their careers, and make meaningful contributions to their communities and the wider world.

As part of the celebration, Ambassador Francis also presented Mr. Liburd with graduation tokens, including the 2026 Graduation Yearbook, in recognition of his achievement and as a symbol of encouragement from the Embassy and the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Liburd’s success adds to the growing list of nationals who continue to distinguish themselves academically and professionally overseas, particularly in fields critical to national development, innovation, engineering, and technology.

His accomplishment also reflects the continued value of educational cooperation between St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan), which has provided opportunities for many nationals to pursue higher education and professional training.

Mr. Everton Liburd now stands as another proud example of Kittitian and Nevisian excellence on the international stage, armed with the knowledge, discipline, and technical training to contribute meaningfully to the future of engineering and development.