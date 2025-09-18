HEALTHCARE CHAOS CONTINUES: WHISTLEBLOWERS EXPOSE POLITICAL VICTIMISATION BEHIND DIALYSIS CRISIS



BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The scandal surrounding the abrupt suspension of dialysis treatments has taken a darker and more explosive turn, as whistleblowers have blown the lid off what they describe as a toxic mix of political victimisation, reckless appointments, and administrative incompetence at the highest levels of the nation’s healthcare system.

According to credible insider accounts, the crisis did not arise merely from bad luck or shipping delays. Instead, it was the direct result of a politically charged decision to transfer a key official who had been overseeing medical supplies — a professional with critical experience in procurement and pharmacy management.

The whistleblower told our newsroom:

“They didn’t have any fluid or cassettes to run the dialysis machines because they transferred the man who was in charge of medical supplies. He was acting, not officially appointed, so they could move him quickly. Word is, he clashed with higher-ups over which suppliers to use. To resolve it, they simply removed him and brought in a young, inexperienced hire. But by law, only a licensed pharmacist can place certain pharmaceutical orders. The new hire lacked the credentials, the access, and the know-how. The result? Supplies ran dry, and the country was left scrambling and borrowing from abroad.”

Political Victimisation Dressed Up as “Reshuffling”

The revelation paints a picture of an administration more obsessed with settling political scores and rewarding loyalists than protecting the lives of dialysis patients. Insiders allege the transfer was never about performance but about “sticking it” to a perceived rival who resisted questionable procurement practices.

The consequences have been catastrophic. Central Medical Stores — the nerve centre of the nation’s pharmaceutical supply chain — was effectively crippled. Dialysis patients, already among the most vulnerable in the healthcare system, were thrust into panic as machines went silent.

Borrowed Supplies, Borrowed Credibility

Perhaps most damning of all, the fiasco forced St. Kitts and Nevis into the humiliating position of borrowing critical dialysis supplies from another country. What should have been a matter of routine medical stock management has now spiraled into a regional embarrassment.

The whistleblower’s account suggests that the chain of failure was not accidental. Instead, it was engineered by a combination of inexperience, political arrogance, and an outright disregard for legal and professional standards in pharmaceutical procurement.

Healthcare in the Hands of Political Appointees

This is not the first time questions have been raised about the Drew administration’s practice of placing political operatives with little or no medical background in senior health positions. The result, critics argue, is a hollowed-out system where loyalty trumps competence, and patients pay the ultimate price.

The dialysis suspension scandal, therefore, is more than just a supply hiccup. It is a chilling warning of what happens when political victimisation infects healthcare: lives are put at risk, credibility collapses, and a nation is left borrowing not just medical supplies — but dignity.