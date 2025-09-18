VISIONLESS, VINDICTIVE: HOW LABOUR BOYCOTTED INDEPENDENCE IN 1983 — HERE IS THE PROOF

SKN Times Historic Feature

The proof is right there, printed in black and white: the Labour Spokesman, dated Wednesday, 31st August 1983. Its screaming headline called on Kittitians to boycott the first Independence celebrations of St. Kitts and Nevis. At the very hour when Sir Kennedy A. Simmonds and his government were preparing to usher in a new dawn of nationhood, the opposition Labour Party—petty, bitter, and visionless—sought to drag an entire people backwards.

This is not speculation. This is documented history. The Labour Party, led by their entrenched establishment, chose vindictiveness over vision, grievance over greatness, and spite over sovereignty.

1983 OPPOSITION SKNLP LEADER LEE L MOORE

The Call to Boycott

The Spokesman’s front page laid it bare: “Special Conference Calls On Kittitians To Boycott Independence Celebrations.” Hundreds of delegates were marshaled not to chart a course for national development, but to obstruct the birth of a nation.

Rather than rallying citizens behind the flag of freedom, the Labour Party called Independence a “Simonds Government scheme,” dismissing the constitutional move as illegitimate. In their blindness, they preferred colonial dependence to national sovereignty—betraying the very Kittitians and Nevisians whose backs had carried the sugar plantations for centuries.

Vindictiveness Masquerading as Principle

Their so-called “policy statement” read more like a tantrum than a manifesto. Instead of embracing the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for self-determination, Labour declared that the arrangements for Independence were “insulting” and “not in the best interests of the people of St. Kitts.”

But history proved them wrong. Today, 19th September 1983 stands as a milestone of freedom. The Labour Party’s boycott, meanwhile, stands as a scar on their record—a shameful reminder of when partisan spite was placed above patriotism.

The Hypocrisy Exposed

How ironic that the same Labour Party, which then dismissed Independence as illegitimate, now wraps itself in the flag and claims the mantle of nationalism. How hypocritical that they brandish the legacy of Sir Robert Bradshaw while openly rejecting the sovereignty he fought for.

Their boycott of Independence revealed their true instinct: if Labour cannot control the people, they would rather see the people deprived of progress. It was not about principle—it was about power.

Lessons for Today

Fast forward to 2025, and the same destructive instincts are evident. History repeats itself in different clothing: political victimisation, healthcare crises born of mismanagement, arrogance disguised as leadership, and an obsession with power over people.

The 1983 boycott was Labour’s defining moment of betrayal—a rejection of Independence itself. That single headline, frozen in time, unmasks their DNA: visionless, vindictive, and viciously opposed to progress they cannot control.

FINAL WORD

As we celebrate 42 years of nationhood, let history record it plainly: Labour boycotted Independence. Labour boycotted the birth of our nation. And no amount of revisionism can erase the headline still glaring from the archives.

The Spokesman told the truth of their betrayal. St. Kitts and Nevis must never forget.