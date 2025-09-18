MARRYSHOW DROPS BOMBSHELL: FORMER PM DREW HEALTH TECHNICAL ADVISOR EXPOSES DEADLY DIALYSIS SHORTAGE

“Citizens Have Missed Two Life-Saving Sessions” – DJ Marryshow Sounds the Alarm

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Drew administration’s healthcare crisis has erupted into fresh scandal after Jefroy “DJ” Marryshow, former technical advisor to Prime Minister and Minister of Health Dr. Terrance Drew, went public with shocking revelations on his weekly podcast.

Marryshow did not mince words as he accused the government of recklessly endangering lives through incompetence, mismanagement, and concealment. His revelations confirm the horror faced by dialysis patients left stranded in a system collapsing under the weight of shortages.

“So, the reality of the day today is this. There are citizens that have missed at least two sessions of dialysis. Do we understand what that means to someone, a life-saving procedure, when someone should be getting dialysis three days a week and they miss two sessions?” Marryshow declared, his voice heavy with urgency.

According to the former health insider, when patients called the hospital desperate to schedule their life-sustaining treatments, they were brushed off with vague excuses about “technical issues.” But the truth, Marryshow revealed, is far more damning.

“They don’t have the necessary renal equipment and fluids to do the procedure. They run out of it. The country don’t have none in it. Now, they think it’s not this. They cannot dialyze the people because they don’t have the necessary equipment.”

A Nation Running on Empty

Marryshow’s bombshell exposes that the federation’s renal unit is crippled by a shortage of critical dialysis supplies, including renal pure acid and bicarbonate (bicarb) – the basic solutions required to keep patients alive.

“Instead, they come to the country and tell the people why. These people cannot be dialyzed. It’s because they don’t have the necessary supply,” he thundered.

Life-and-Death Gamble

The implications are chilling. Dialysis is not optional – it is a matter of life or death. Missing even one treatment can trigger severe complications, while skipping two or more can prove fatal. Yet under PM Drew’s watch, the very supplies needed to sustain human life have vanished.

Marryshow’s exposé raises serious questions: How did a country that boasts of “Sustainable Island State” ambitions reach the point where its citizens cannot even access basic, life-preserving treatment? Who in government is responsible for this catastrophic failure? And how many lives are at risk tonight because of it?

The Silence of the Administration

As of press time, the Ministry of Health and PM Drew remain tight-lipped, issuing no explanation for the alleged shortages. Meanwhile, patients continue to wait, gamble, and pray that the next time they call the hospital, the answer won’t be the same cold silence: “We don’t have the supplies.”

This revelation by a former trusted advisor rips the mask off the administration’s claims of progress in healthcare and cements what whistleblowers, patients, and citizens have been warning for months – the system is in chaos, and lives are on the line.