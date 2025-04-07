HAPPY BIRTHDAY to Hon. DR. GEOFFREY HANLEY – The People’s Champion, Youth Hero & Community Giant!

Basseterre, St. Kitts (April 7, 2025) — Today, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis bursts into celebration as we honour the life and legacy of a living legend — Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Ian Hanley, who marks another remarkable year around the sun!

More than just a politician, Dr. Hanley is a national icon — a selfless servant, an advocate for youth, a devoted family man, and a radiant example of what it means to live a life of purpose. Born in the culturally rich and spirited community of Newtown, Dr. Hanley has always carried the heartbeat of the people in his chest and the fire of transformation in his soul.

From his early days in the Scouts and Sunday School to his dynamic leadership as Director of Youth, Principal, and now Deputy Prime Minister, Dr. Hanley has never wavered from his mission: empowering people and uplifting communities. He is the man who gave our youth a voice with the creation of SKNYPA, who launched game-changing programs like the 25 Most Remarkable Teens, and who passionately serves the elderly with compassion, dignity, and devotion.

His academic journey is equally dazzling — with a Ph.D. in Leadership and Executive Management and multiple master’s degrees, Dr. Hanley stands tall as a beacon of brilliance and discipline. Yet, he remains grounded, always ready to lend a hand, share a smile, and uplift a neighbor.

“I Am With You,” is not just a slogan for Dr. Hanley — it’s the mantra of his life. Whether in the halls of government, in the streets of East Basseterre, or at the altar of his church, Dr. Hanley shows up — heart first, arms open.

Today, we salute a man who continues to inspire generations. A man whose love for people is boundless, whose service knows no limits, and whose legacy grows stronger with every heartbeat.

Happy Birthday, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Ian Hanley! May your light shine even brighter in the years ahead. The Federation celebrates you — our Deputy Prime Minister, our People’s Champion, our Friend.

Here’s to more years of power, purpose, and PEOPLE FIRST!

#HappyBirthdayDPMHanley #HeroOfThePeople #YouthChampion #CommunityKing #HanleyStrong #IAmWithYou