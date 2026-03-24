ST.KITTS-NEVIS’ AG SKIPA DIRECTOR STANLEY JACOBS CLAIMS POWERFUL CAIPA VICE PRESIDENT ROLE

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis — February 27, 2026 — In a powerful and strategic breakthrough for St. Kitts and Nevis on the regional economic stage, Ag. Director of the St. Kitts Investment Promotion Agency (SKIPA), Mr. Stanley Jacobs, has been officially confirmed as Vice President of the Caribbean Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (CAIPA) for the 2026–2027 term.

The landmark appointment, ratified at the CAIPA General Assembly, signals a bold elevation of the Federation’s voice in shaping the Caribbean’s investment future. With over a decade of experience in economic development and investment promotion, Jacobs now steps into a pivotal leadership role at a time when competition for global capital is intensifying.

His rise is being viewed as a major endorsement of St. Kitts and Nevis’ growing influence in regional economic strategy and cooperation.

Meanwhile, Ms. Kaye Greenidge, CEO of Invest Barbados, has been confirmed as President, solidifying a dynamic leadership team poised to drive the Caribbean’s investment agenda forward.

With the full CAIPA Board retaining its positions, continuity meets ambition in what analysts are calling a “defining moment” for regional investment collaboration.

CAIPA continues to champion the Caribbean as a prime destination for sustainable, high-impact investment—now with St. Kitts and Nevis firmly at the helm of influence.