ST. KITTS & NEVIS MAKES STRATEGIC POWER PLAY ON TOURISM STAGE AS TIVANNA WHARTON LEADS DELEGATION AT HIGH-LEVEL OAS CONGRESS!

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 3, 2025 – In a bold demonstration of its commitment to regional tourism leadership, St. Kitts and Nevis made its presence felt on the global stage as Ms. Tivanna Wharton, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, led the Federation’s delegation at the 26th Inter-American Congress of Ministers and High-Level Authorities of Tourism, held at the OAS Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The high-powered SKN delegation also included Mr. Abdullah Skerrit, the Federation’s Alternate Representative to the Organization of American States (OAS), and Ms. Adelcia Connor-Ferlance, showcasing the country’s unified approach to shaping the future of tourism in the Americas.

With over 22 Ministers and top tourism chiefs from across the hemisphere gathered under one roof, this year’s summit — themed “Harnessing the Power of Heritage Tourism for Development in the Americas” — is being hailed as a turning point for inclusive, sustainable tourism policy across the region.

During the Congress, PS Tivanna Wharton delivered an insightful presentation on Policies and Strategies for Developing Tourism in Afro-descendant Communities, framing the context, scope, and key policies essential for tourism development in these vibrant communities. Her participation underscored the importance of international collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and creating sustainable tourism initiatives that celebrate cultural diversity and inclusivity.

Meanwhile, Mr. Skerrit joined global tourism powerhouses like Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett and OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro, amplifying the Federation’s voice in critical conversations surrounding:

✅ Empowering Indigenous and Afro-descendant communities

✅ Strengthening micro and small tourism businesses (MSMEs)

✅ Boosting community-led tourism development models

✅ Charting a bold Inter-American Plan for Heritage Tourism

This international engagement signals a new era for St. Kitts and Nevis — one where the Federation isn’t just riding the wave of tourism trends, but helping to shape the future of tourism policy across the hemisphere.

The OAS Congress is expected to adopt the Draft Declaration and Plan of Action of Ecuador, a powerful blueprint for tourism innovation, economic inclusion, and environmental conservation.

As the Caribbean continues to rise in global tourism rankings, St. Kitts and Nevis is ensuring its flag is flying high — not just on beaches, but in boardrooms and policy chambers across the Americas.

Stay tuned for updates as this landmark tourism summit unfolds.

