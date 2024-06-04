Employers Encouraged To Foster Tolerant Work Environments This Pride Month

As countries around the world begin to celebrate Pride Month during the month of June, Caribbean employers are being encouraged to be more tolerant in the workplace, and to remember the individual value of all employees.

“Especially now, employers should be mindful about being respectful and tolerant of all employees, regardless of our many differences,” said Joseph Boll, CEO of Caribbean Employment Services Inc., a market-leading digital talent acquisition service and job board based in Barbados but operational throughout the Caribbean.

Boll’s message bears reminding as many LGBTQ+ people in the Caribbean face widespread discrimination in all aspects of their lives — be it on the job, at places of worship or within the wider community. Many Caribbean countries still have laws against homosexuality, and queer communities can face severe violence.

In a 2023 report, for instance, the United States government reported on outright queer discrimination in The Bahamas.

“Societal discrimination existed against members of the LGBTQI+ community, with some persons reporting job and housing discrimination based on sexual orientation,” the report confirmed. “NGOs reported LGBTQI+ individuals faced social stigma and discrimination, and did not believe they were adequately protected by authorities… Homophobic epithets were common and socially acceptable.”

The issue is not exclusive to The Bahamas alone. Many other CARICOM Member States likewise have challenges with homophobia and discrimination within the larger community. As such, Caribbean Employment Services Inc. emphasized the need for LGBTQIA+ workers to be protected and supported, not just during June but at all times.

“Although this month brings special attention to the shortcomings of many of our organizations to embrace diversity and creating a more welcoming environment even for those who may look different, who may be differently-abled or who may live a different lifestyle than we do, businesses would benefit from fostering an environment of inclusion year-round,” Boll said.

The CEO added that companies don’t have to engage in Pride Month celebrations, but said practicing tolerance and remembering that every employee has value can go a long way for inclusivity.

“Even if you disagree with someone’s lifestyle, you can make an effort to make them feel welcome and foster an inclusive work environment,” Boll says. “Remember that we are all human, and they need to feel supported by their managers, their colleagues, upper management, just like everyone else.”

