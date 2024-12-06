Happy Birthday to Dr. Timothy Sylvester Harris: St. Kitts and Nevis’ Visionary Leader and 3rd & Next Prime Minister!

https://fb.watch/wjdfDeg6q5

Today, we celebrate the remarkable life and unparalleled contributions of Dr. Timothy Sylvester Harris, a towering figure in the history and development of St. Kitts and Nevis. Born on December 6, 1964, in the humble village of Tabernacle, Dr. Harris rose from modest beginnings to become one of the most accomplished leaders in the Caribbean.

With an illustrious academic background, including a Ph.D. in administration with a specialization in accounting, Dr. Harris’ journey has been one of excellence and service. His tenure as the third Prime Minister (2015–2022) marked an era of unprecedented economic growth, social stability, and transformational policies like the Peace Programme and the Explorers Club initiative.

For over 30 years, Dr. Harris has been a beacon of hope and steadfast representation for his constituents, making him the longest-serving uninterrupted elected parliamentarian in the National Assembly. As founder and leader of the People’s Labour Party (PLP), his vision and commitment to the people remain unmatched.

This birthday, as we honor his legacy, we also look forward to the future under his leadership. Dr. Harris is not just St. Kitts and Nevis’ past but its 3rd and Next Prime Minister, ready to chart a brighter course for the nation.

Here’s to Dr. Timothy Harris—a leader, a visionary, and a man whose life continues to inspire! Happy Birthday!