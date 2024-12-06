Former St. Kitts and Nevis Police Chief C.G. Walwyn Honored in Texas for Community Service

Dr. Celvin G. Walwyn, a former Police Commissioner of St. Kitts and Nevis, was recently awarded the Shield of Honor by Ode to Elders, a Baytown, Texas-based nonprofit organization. The award recognizes his exceptional contributions to community policing and his representation of the Caribbean community in law enforcement.

Currently serving as Chief of Police at Coastal Bend College in Texas, Dr. Walwyn was celebrated for his impactful work during his tenure with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The ceremony, which took place in Baytown, Texas, was a heartfelt acknowledgment of his enduring commitment to community service.

Dr. Walwyn’s journey in law enforcement spans nearly four decades, beginning in the U.S. Virgin Islands where he attended Central High School and joined a law enforcement explorers program. He later attended the police academy in Houston, Texas, embarking on a distinguished career that included key roles with the ATF, DEA, FBI, and ICE. His service as a Sexual Offender Surveillance Detective in Orlando, Florida, earned him multiple Officer of the Year awards.

In St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Walwyn served as Police Commissioner from 2011 to 2015, implementing data-driven strategies that significantly reduced crime. Under his leadership, homicides decreased by 29% from 2012 to 2014. His tenure was marked by innovative approaches to policing in a tourist-driven economy, informed by his earlier experience with the Walt Disney World Tourism Police Unit.

Reflecting on the recent accolade, Dr. Walwyn expressed gratitude: “It’s a great feeling to see the community acknowledge what I have been doing and my goals in community policing.” He added that the ceremony felt like a reunion, with several high school friends from St. Croix in attendance.

Dr. Walwyn’s legacy includes numerous awards, such as the 100 Club Officer Award, recognizing him as the top law enforcement officer in Texas, and the Difference Maker Award presented by Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Born in St. Kitts, Dr. Walwyn’s formative years in St. Croix and professional journey in the U.S. and the Caribbean have made him a celebrated figure in law enforcement. His commitment to community-oriented policing continues to inspire recognition and respect on both sides of the Atlantic.