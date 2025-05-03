INFRASTRUCTURE KING : KING KONRIS TOUTS TANGIBLE INFRASTRUCTURE GAINS WHILE BUILDING ON TEAM UNITY’S UNPRECEDENTED FOUNDATIONS





Basseterre, St. Kitts – In a wide-ranging and impassioned presentation before the National Assembly, Minister of Public Infrastructure Hon. Konris Maynard declared that “tremendous, unprecedented development continues” under the Drew-led administration—highlighting major roadworks, water sector investments, and energy upgrades as hallmarks of progress made over the past two and a half years.

But in doing so, the Minister also inadvertently confirmed what many already acknowledge: the modern infrastructure movement in St. Kitts and Nevis was significantly jumpstarted under the previous Team Unity administration.

From the game-changing Old Road Bay realignment project, to the construction of the Second Cruise Pier, and the start of the island-wide road rehabilitation program, the era between 2015 and 2022 marked a period of infrastructural momentum not seen in decades. Guided by the stewardship of former Ministers Ian “Patches” Liburd and Shawn Richards, alongside Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris, Team Unity’s tenure redefined national infrastructure—both in scale and execution.

Yet, Minister Maynard insists that the baton has not just been passed—but is now being propelled with “record-breaking” energy.

“No administration in the history of our Federation has undertaken such a bold and transformative road infrastructure program in such a short time,” Maynard asserted, pointing to over $80 million committed to resurfacing projects across Warner Park, Market Street, Boyd’s, Lime Kiln, New Road, and beyond.

He also detailed $30 million-plus in new concrete roads in areas such as Shadwell, Palmetto Point, White House, and Race Course, with designs underway for additional projects in Lodge, West Farm, and Green Tree.

In addition to road infrastructure, the Minister claimed significant gains in water security, citing the drilling of new wells, the expansion of desalination capacity, and the construction of a two-million gallon-per-day desalination plant at the Southwell Industrial Site as landmark achievements. He described these efforts as “the largest investment in water development in the country’s history.”

On the energy front, Maynard noted ongoing upgrades to the Needsmust Power Plant, including the installation of 18 megawatts of new capacity, projected to significantly stabilize and modernize electricity supply across the island.

Still, while the presentation was filled with optimism and confidence, it also raised questions about the status of the high-profile Caribbean solar farm project, launched with much fanfare but now reportedly stalled—leaving a void in what was intended to be a flagship renewable energy initiative.

Importantly, Maynard’s remarks did not erase the legacy of those who came before him. In fact, his own declarations serve as an unintentional endorsement of the foundation laid by the Team Unity administration, whose landmark initiatives not only paved the way—literally—but established the framework upon which the current government is now building.

“This is not about who did more—it’s about the people finally seeing consistent infrastructural progress across successive administrations,” one observer noted.

As political parties debate who deserves the credit, one thing is certain: from pier to pavement, pump to power station—St. Kitts and Nevis is in the midst of an infrastructure evolution. And whether the driving force is past vision or present velocity, the citizens stand to benefit most when delivery, not rivalry, takes center stage.

