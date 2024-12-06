Shake-Up at ZIZ Broadcasting: Gavin Belle Named Managing Director

“”

In a major shift at the ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation, Gavin Belle, the Deputy Chairman of the ZIZ Board of Directors, has been appointed as the new Managing Director. This leadership change, which places Belle at the helm, comes amid months of internal challenges at the state-owned broadcaster.

Belle, a seasoned media and communications professional, brings a wealth of experience to the role. His impressive résumé includes roles such as Public Relations & Communications Lead at the Ministry of Health, Managing Director at Pelican Media Group, and Podcast Host at the World Tech Forum. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication/Media Studies from Midwestern State University and has a track record of driving innovation in public relations, social media strategy, and digital communication.

The restructuring does not unseat current General Manager Saju Ngalla, who will now report to Belle. Both Belle and Ngalla are recognized as highly competent media experts, and this collaboration is anticipated to steer ZIZ into the modern era of broadcasting, addressing the evolving demands of a digital audience.

This move signals a fresh chapter for ZIZ, with stakeholders expressing optimism that Belle’s leadership will bring renewed energy and strategic direction to the organization. As the new team settles in, expectations are high for ZIZ to reclaim its place as a leader in state broadcasting, with a focus on innovation, quality content, and audience engagement.