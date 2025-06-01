HACKED! DREW’S FACEBOOK PAGE COMPROMISED IN SHOCKING BREACH — INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — In a stunning revelation that has sparked widespread concern, Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew has confirmed that his official Facebook page was compromised, prompting a full-scale investigation into the cybersecurity breach.

The unexpected announcement came directly from the embattled Prime Minister’s now-recovered social media account, where he stated:

“My official Facebook page was compromised. This matter is being taken very seriously and is currently under investigation. Steps are being taken to secure the page and prevent any further unauthorized activity.”

While details remain scarce, the revelation has triggered a firestorm of speculation about how long the account may have been accessed by unauthorized users—and what, if any, sensitive information may have been exposed or manipulated.

This latest development couldn’t come at a worse time for the Drew administration, which is already under intense public scrutiny over spiraling crime, economic pressures, and increasing demands for government transparency.

Social media users were quick to react, many questioning whether state cyber resources had been deployed and how such a high-level breach could have occurred under the current digital infrastructure.

Some critics are already calling this yet another example of “sloppiness at the top,” demanding immediate action and a public update on what exactly happened—and who was behind it.

As of now, no official word has been given on whether the breach was politically motivated, financially driven, or simply a random act of cyber sabotage.