“Plumpy Boss” Entered St. Maarten Illegally, Says Minister of Justice

Philipsburg, St. Maarten — Controversy surrounds Trinidadian artiste Mescach Emmanuel, known as ‘Plumpy Boss,’ as Minister of Justice Lyndon Lewis revealed on Wednesday that he did not have permission to enter St. Maarten. According to Minister Lewis, neither he nor acting Minister of Justice Grisha Heyliger-Marten signed off on any permits allowing Emmanuel entry into the country.

“I, as Minister of Justice, nor the acting Minister, have not issued any permit of any kind to the individual to enter St. Maarten. It appears the promoter allowed the artiste to enter St. Maarten as a tourist and did not inform the government of St. Maarten that the individual was on the island. That is why an investigation is underway: neither ministers signed anything for the individual nor the promoter,” stated Minister Lewis.

Additionally, Minister of TEATT Grisha Heyliger-Marten confirmed that no event license was issued for a performance by ‘Plumpy Boss.’ This revelation has sparked an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Emmanuel’s entry and the role of the promoter in bypassing official protocols.

The lack of proper documentation and the absence of a formal event license have raised serious concerns about the regulatory oversight and the responsibilities of event promoters in St. Maarten. Authorities are now looking into the incident to ensure that all procedures are followed in the future and to determine if any legal actions will be taken against those involved.

As the investigation unfolds, the case of ‘Plumpy Boss’ serves as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to immigration and event regulations to maintain order and security in St. Maarten.