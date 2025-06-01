PLP Remains the Only Party with a Proven Track Record of Delivering for ALL, says Dr. Harris

PLP Press Release

May 31st, 2025

In a strong reaffirmation of the Peoples Labour Party’s unwavering commitment to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, Political Leader Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris has declared that the PLP remains the only party with a proven history of delivering for every citizen, in every constituency, without discrimination or favouritism.

“The PLP is the only party with a track record of looking after everyone – regardless of gender, regardless of where you live, and regardless of your background or personal abilities. In government, the PLP took care of all the people,” Dr. Harris said at the party’s recent town hall meeting in St. Peter’s.

Dr. Harris emphasized the PLP’s inclusive and people-centered approach to governance, pledging that the party will remain a powerful voice for the people.

He said, “We will continue to be the voice of the people – your voices. We will express your desires, and when we return to government, we will help you achieve your aspirations.”

The country’s third Prime Minister laid out a clear, hopeful vision for the future under a PLP government; one that responds directly to the needs of the people and delivers tangible results.

“You want a modern house? PLP will deliver for you. You want a job for your child? PLP will deliver that for you. You want safe schools for your children? PLP will deliver for you,” Dr. Harris said to thunderous applause.

Dr. Harris made it clear that PLP is not just a political party, but a movement committed to national progress, equity, and empowerment for all.

“We don’t believe in leaving anyone behind. We believe in building a nation where every citizen can thrive, where every community matters, and where every family feels the impact of good governance.”

As the country faces mounting challenges and hradship, Dr. Harris is urging citizens to rally behind the Peoples Labour Party, “the party with the record, the results, and the resolve to move St. Kitts and Nevis forward once again.”

