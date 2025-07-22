DIGICEL DROPS THE MIC ON CARIBBEAN MEDIA: LOOP NEWS SHUTTERED, SPORTSMAX TO GO DARK AUGUST 8 — OVER 100 JOBS WIPED OUT IN SWEEPING EXIT

HEADLINE:



In a stunning move that has sent shockwaves through the Caribbean media landscape, telecommunications giant Digicel has officially pulled the plug on two of the region’s most recognizable media brands—Loop News and SportsMax—effectively shutting down its entire media operations.

The news, announced this July, confirms that Loop News has been shut down with immediate effect, and SportsMax will air its final broadcast on August 8th. The company cited a shift in corporate strategy, redirecting its focus toward ICT services through its newly acquired Symptai and expanding its Trend Media digital solutions arm.

The fallout is massive: over 100 journalists, editors, producers, and media workers are now out of jobs. It’s a gut-punch to Caribbean journalism and an ominous signal for traditional media’s future.

Loop News, launched in 2014, became the go-to source for regional breaking news, while SportsMax, founded in 2002, brought Caribbean audiences premium sports coverage from around the globe. Both platforms were household names. Now, they’re gone.

A Strategic Pivot or a Media Meltdown?

According to Digicel, this move aligns with a broader restructuring plan to prioritize cloud computing, cybersecurity, and digital advertising. But industry observers say the closure reeks of corporate coldness and short-term cost-cutting over long-term commitment to Caribbean storytelling and sport.

Digicel has issued statements assuring that impacted employees have been notified and will receive transition support. However, media professionals and consumers alike are left wondering:

Is this the death knell for regional journalism and independent sports broadcasting?

A Larger Crisis in Caribbean Media?

The development comes amid a growing debate about the future of traditional and regional media in a digital age dominated by social platforms, AI content, and shrinking ad dollars.

One thing is clear: the Caribbean media industry just lost two of its biggest pillars—and the silence is deafening.

Read more from the Trinidad Guardian: Click here

