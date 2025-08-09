ST. KITTS-NEVIS NATIONALS SHAPING THE UN’S GLOBAL LEGACY



From trailblazing diplomats to visionary administrators, these proud sons and daughters of the Federation have served — and continue to serve — in senior United Nations roles that influence policy and progress worldwide.

Some have passed on, some have retired, but their impact remains etched in the UN’s history.

Dr. Leslie Wade – From Nevis to CARICOM’s Voice at the UN

In December 2023, Nevisian-born Dr. Leslie Wade presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres as the CARICOM Permanent Observer to the United Nations.

With close to four decades in the UN system (1985–2023), Dr. Wade’s journey is a masterclass in dedication and expertise. From serving as Director in the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs to Senior Liaison Officer for the WHO, her career has touched peacekeeping, economic integration, and high-level policy coordination.

Her work on the ECOSOC Ad Hoc Advisory Group on African Countries Emerging from Conflict — inspired by Kofi Annan’s landmark 1998 report — has been hailed as a pivotal contribution to peacebuilding and sustainable development in post-conflict states.

Lionelito Berridge – Master of the UN’s Financial Nerve Center

St. Kitts’ own Lionelito Berridge is a seasoned leader in international affairs, currently serving as Chief of Contributions Service at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

In this high-stakes role, Berridge manages complex contributions and collaborations, ensuring that the UN’s funding streams are effectively aligned to support global initiatives — from humanitarian relief to sustainable development. His position demands not only financial acumen but also a deep understanding of global diplomacy and the operational frameworks of the UN.

Overseeing partnerships and navigating intricate resource allocation processes, Berridge operates at the heart of the UN’s ability to respond to the world’s most urgent crises. His C-level leadership underscores his strategic decision-making skills and unwavering commitment to service in one of the most prestigious institutions on Earth.

Andrea “Lizzie” Charles-Browne – A Legacy Etched in Service

The late Andrea Charles-Browne, who passed away in 2022, devoted more than two decades as Chief Resident Auditor for the UN. From her base in Kenya to humanitarian missions in conflict zones like Haiti, she safeguarded transparency, accountability, and the integrity of aid operations.

Her dedication ensured that vital resources reached those most in need, leaving behind a legacy of principled service and professionalism.

Willa Liburd – Economist, Strategist, Nation Builder

Retired UN economist and programme officer Willa Liburd proudly represented the Federation in shaping policy and development strategies at the UN. Her expertise in economic planning contributed to sustainable frameworks for vulnerable nations, strengthening both national resilience and regional cooperation.

H.E. Dr. Joseph R. Christmas – The Water Visionary

The late Dr. Joseph R. Christmas remains one of St. Kitts and Nevis’ most celebrated global figures.

From serving as Global Chief of Water Supply & Environmental Sanitation at UNICEF to representing the Federation as Permanent Ambassador to the UN, his work brought clean water to countless communities worldwide, particularly across Africa.

His leadership elevated St. Kitts and Nevis’ diplomatic standing and left an indelible mark on international development policy.

Asha DeSouza – The Rising Star

Leading the next generation is Her Excellency Asha DeSouza, Team Leader for Sustainable Development in the Office of the President of the UN General Assembly’s 79th Session.

Asha recently helped secure the adoption of the UN Global Pact for the Future, cementing her status as one of the Federation’s most significant voices in sustainable development.

A Global Footprint, A National Pride

From seasoned veterans to emerging leaders, St. Kitts and Nevis nationals at the United Nations have shaped policies, brokered peace, safeguarded resources, and delivered hope where it was needed most.

Their work is a reminder that the measure of a nation’s greatness is not in its size, but in the size of its contribution to humanity.

As they walk the halls of the UN, they carry with them not just professional credentials, but the dreams and pride of an entire Federation.