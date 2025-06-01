PLP’S DAMEON LAWRENCE PUTS MUSCLE BEHIND THE MISSION – LEADS MASSIVE CLEAN-UP CAMPAIGN IN SHAW AVENUE’S FILTHY ALLEYS!



“All hands on deck” as Central’s Champion turns words into WERK!

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS (2 June 2025) — Enough talking — it’s action time! That was the bold, no-nonsense message delivered by PLP Central Basseterre’s rising force, Dameon Lawrence, as he spearheaded a massive community clean-up operation in the long-neglected alleys of Shaw Avenue over the weekend.

With garbage choking the pathways and residents crying out for help, Lawrence rolled up his sleeves, gathered volunteers, and led from the front, putting his back into the mission to restore dignity, cleanliness, and pride to the community.

“Today’s efforts at Shaw Avenue were transformative,” Lawrence shared in a public social media post following the cleanup blitz.

“Both the targeted location and those in close proximity have been enhanced… We will continue to make our contribution to these efforts when possible. We also encourage others to get on board.”

Armed with brooms, rakes, and determination, Lawrence and his team tackled the filth head-on — an inspiring sight for frustrated residents who have long suffered through neglect and broken promises.

The campaign, dubbed “Clean Community Initiative – Central Edition,” saw overwhelming participation from locals, energized by Lawrence’s call to “put pride back in our neighbourhoods.”

“It wasn’t just about cleaning up garbage,” one resident said.

“It was about cleaning up leadership, cleaning up apathy, and showing that real representation still exists in this country.”

With mounting criticism of inactive officials and the continued deterioration of public spaces, Lawrence’s boots-on-the-ground leadership has struck a chord. No photo ops. No fanfare. Just results.

The contrast between talkers and doers couldn’t be clearer.

The People’s Labour Party wasted no time in applauding Lawrence’s initiative, pointing to it as a blueprint for the kind of servant leadership the nation is hungry for. “This is what the PLP stands for — ACTION, not excuses!” a party spokesperson said.

As the Central Basseterre community breathes a little easier — and cleaner — today, Dameon Lawrence isn’t claiming victory just yet. “There’s still much to be done,” he says, and he’s calling on others to pick up the baton and join the movement.

A cleaner Central. A stronger community. A leader who delivers.

#DameonLawrenceInAction #CleanUpCentral #PLPStrong #RealLeadership #ShawAveCleanup #NoExcusesJustWork