ST.KITTS MD TO RECEIVE CANADIAN PHYSICIANS LIFETIME ACHEIVEMENT AWARD

Dr. Anthony Sebastian Honoured for Lifetime of Service, Leadership, and Innovation in Medicine

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — October 10, 2025 (SKN Times):

Dr. Anthony R. Sebastian, a distinguished physician and son of the late Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Dr. Sir Cuthbert Montraville Sebastian, has been announced as the recipient of the prestigious Black Physicians of Canada Lifetime Achievement Award. The honour recognizes a lifetime of exemplary contributions to medicine, education, mentorship, and the advancement of Black and Caribbean communities across Canada and beyond — marking a new chapter in a proud family legacy of national service and excellence.

A Legacy Rooted in Excellence and Service

Dr. Sebastian’s journey from his academic pursuits at St. Mary’s University—where he founded and led the Black Students’ Union—to his trailblazing role as one of Newfoundland’s first Black physicians, reflects a remarkable story of perseverance, courage, and purpose. His professional career spans over four decades of family medicine practice in Brampton, Ontario, as well as impactful service in Jamaica and the Maritime provinces of Canada.

Throughout his career, Dr. Sebastian has been defined by an unwavering commitment to patient-centered care and community empowerment. His approach to medicine transcends the clinic, embodying compassion, equity, and mentorship as guiding principles.

Champion for Education, Equity, and Empowerment

A lifelong advocate for diversity and inclusion in medicine, Dr. Sebastian has removed countless barriers for aspiring Black medical students through scholarships, direct mentorship, and professional development initiatives. He has also led continuing medical education programs for physicians for over sixteen years, connecting practitioners with global experts to ensure cutting-edge care delivery in family medicine.

Dr. Sebastian’s leadership extends to innovation. As founder of Sebastian MD Aesthetics, he merged his clinical expertise with the evolving field of medical aesthetics, offering safe, ethical, and transformative treatments focused on holistic well-being. His work in this emerging discipline highlights his forward-thinking vision—marrying science, artistry, and compassion to redefine beauty and confidence through medicine.

Recognition of a Remarkable Career

In a formal letter dated October 6, 2025, Dr. Nnamdi Ndubuka, President of the Black Physicians of Canada, praised Dr. Sebastian for “a lifetime of extraordinary contributions to medicine, education, and the advancement of Black communities,” emphasizing that he has “exemplified excellence throughout [his] remarkable career.”

The award presentation will take place on October 25, 2025, at the Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto, during the Black Physicians of Canada Awards Gala. The event will celebrate Dr. Sebastian’s achievements alongside other outstanding professionals who have shaped the landscape of healthcare equity and excellence in Canada.

Continuing a Distinguished Family Legacy

Dr. Anthony Sebastian’s recognition adds another historic milestone to one of St. Kitts and Nevis’ most accomplished families. His late father, Dr. Sir Cuthbert Montraville Sebastian, served as Governor-General from 1996 to 2013 and was revered for his lifelong contributions to medicine, public service, and national development. Following in his father’s footsteps, Dr. Anthony Sebastian has continued to uphold the values of compassion, integrity, and excellence that define the Sebastian name.

A Kittitian Making Global Impact

Dr. Sebastian’s story resonates deeply with the Caribbean diaspora. His accomplishments stand as a powerful testament to the global influence of Kittitian excellence — a reminder that the Federation continues to produce leaders whose reach extends far beyond its shores.

By combining medical expertise, social consciousness, and a passion for mentorship, Dr. Anthony Sebastian has not only earned one of Canada’s most distinguished professional honours but also reaffirmed what it means to serve humanity with integrity, intellect, and heart.

SKN Times proudly joins the global medical community in saluting Dr. Anthony R. Sebastian, the son of a national icon and now himself a figure of international acclaim, whose achievements bring honour and pride to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.