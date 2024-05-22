Lauderhill Commissioner Denise Grant Celebrates Usain Bolt as T20 World Cup Cricket Ambassador

LAUDERHILL, FL – Commissioner Denise Grant of Lauderhill expressed her gratitude and excitement following the announcement of Usain Bolt as an official Ambassador for the T20 World Cup Cricket tournament. The International Cricket Council (ICC) selected Bolt, the world’s fastest man, to bring an extraordinary level of star power to the event.

Commissioner Grant highlighted the significance of Bolt’s role, noting that his involvement, alongside cricket legend Chris Gayle, will attract global attention and elevate Lauderhill’s status as a premier venue for international cricket. “It’s exciting to solidify that the ICC has chosen Usain Bolt. He’ll bring another level of star power to the series,” said Grant.

Grant emphasized the positive impact this announcement has on the local community. “This is a momentous occasion for the people of Lauderhill, my colleagues, and all who have worked diligently to make this a reality. When I speak with my constituents and local businesses, they’re overjoyed about the opportunities ahead,” she stated.

The project’s county-level oversight by Commissioner Hazelle Rogers is expected to add substantial value and ensure its success. Rogers’ leadership will be instrumental in capitalizing on this high-profile event to boost local engagement and economic activity.

As Lauderhill prepares to host the T20 World Cup Cricket matches, the city anticipates a surge in visitors and a vibrant atmosphere, celebrating not just cricket, but the unity and excitement it brings to the community.