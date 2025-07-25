“LONG LIVE THE MENACE” – ST. KITTS MOURNS AND CELEBRATES DANCEHALL ICON IMARK ON HIS 37TH BIRTHDAY



BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — July 25, 2025 — Today, the streets of St. Kitts echo with both celebration and sorrow, as the nation marks what would have been the 37th birthday of beloved dancehall phenom Krami Morris-O’Loughlin, famously known as Imark, I-MARK, or simply The Menace.

Gone, but never forgotten.

The late homegrown superstar, whose meteoric rise was tragically cut short by gun violence, is remembered today not only for his prolific music career, but for the raw, unapologetic energy he brought to every stage, every song, every verse. A true lion of the Caribbean dancehall scene, Imark’s legacy continues to blaze, undimmed by time or tragedy.

Just shy of a year since he was brutally murdered, his fans, family, and fellow musicians are still grappling with grief—and justice that remains unserved. To date, there have been no arrests, no suspects, no updates—a silence that only deepens the wound.

Yet, on what should have been a day of revelry, we remember the fire.

Imark’s discography is a time capsule of street truths, unfiltered passion, and island rhythm. From shelling down the stage at the 2019 St. Kitts Music Festival, to captivating crowds at White Sands 2024, to turning up the heat at fetes across the diaspora—Imark was a force. A lyrical assassin. A flag-bearer for the Federation. A menace with a mic.

Perhaps none of his records hit harder than his haunting single “Tears Falling,” dropped just months before his death. In it, he seemed to foreshadow the pain of absence, loss, and the search for strength in sorrow. Today, that song rings louder than ever.

“Dem tears falling, mi nah waan cry,

But dem tek a real one from we life…”

A national talent silenced. A mystery still unsolved. But a legacy… unshakable.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN, IMARK

Long live the Top Dawg.

Long live the Indelible One.

Long live the Menace.

Long live the Incomparable I-MARK.

You may be gone from the stage, but your voice, your vibes, and your vision live on in every corner of the island and every speaker in the diaspora.

We will never forget you. And we will never stop asking:

Who killed Imark?

And when will justice sing his name?

Rest easy, legend. Happy 37th birthday.