Minister Dr. Joyelle Clarke Calls for Urgent Climate Finance Access for SIDS at Climate Mobility Summit

At the recent Climate Mobility Summit, held to address pressing global climate issues, St. Kitts and Nevis’ Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment, Climate Action & Constituency Empowerment, Her Excellency Dr. Joyelle Clarke, emphasized the urgent need for small island developing states (SIDS) to gain increased access to climate finance.

In an exclusive interview, Dr. Clarke highlighted the unique vulnerabilities faced by SIDS in the face of climate change, including rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and economic disruptions. She stressed that without timely and adequate financial support, these nations will continue to struggle with climate adaptation and mitigation efforts.

“We cannot wait. Climate change is already here, and it is impacting our people, our ecosystems, and our economies,” Dr. Clarke said. “Access to climate finance is critical if we are to build resilience and safeguard our future.”

Her call for action comes at a pivotal time as SIDS advocate for greater representation in global climate negotiations. She also highlighted the importance of collaborative solutions and long-term financial commitments to support sustainable development and climate resilience.

The interview is a must-listen for anyone interested in climate justice and the future of SIDS in the global fight against climate change.