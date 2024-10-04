CONTESTANT #1 JUTAMBIEN KELLY BLOSSOMS WITH GRACE IN MISS ST. KITTS AND NEVIS SUGAR MAS 53 QUEEN PAGEANT

Like the radiant orchid, Jutambien Shanda Kelly stands as a symbol of grace, strength, and resilience. Born on February 8th, 2003, Jutambien, a 21-year-old from the serene town of Sandy Point, exemplifies ambition and compassion in every endeavor.

Currently the Operations Coordinator at Cleanrite, Jutambien thrives in both her professional and academic life, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Accounting at the University of the West Indies. Upon completing her degree, she aspires to continue flourishing in the fields of Accounting and Finance as an Executive Assistant.

An artist at heart, Jutambien is passionate about mastering multiple languages—French, Spanish, Korean, and Mandarin—and expressing herself through music, making her a true bridge between cultures. Her love for cricket and advocacy for individuals living with disabilities highlight her empathetic nature and determination to ensure that everyone, no matter their circumstances, has the chance to bloom.

As Contestant #1 in the Miss St. Kitts and Nevis Pageant for Sugar Mas 53, Jutambien Kelly will take the stage, embodying the resilience, beauty, and strength of the orchid she so gracefully mirrors. The federation will witness her unfold into a beacon of grace, intellect, and inspiration.